PADUCAH — A bout of severe weather swiftly swept through part of the Local 6 area Friday afternoon.
Parts of Carlisle, McCracken and Graves counties were under tornado warning for a time Friday afternoon, and the counties remained under a severe thunderstorm warning for a time afterward. Parts of Livingston and Marshall counties also found themselves under a severe thunderstorm warning.
Heavy rain and strong winds could be seen at the Local 6 station. The video above gives a quick look at the conditions we saw.
A few of you sent us your photos of the skies you saw as the storm began to roll in.
The Local 6 weather team provided coverage of the storm system live on air and on Facebook, to let you know to take shelter while the warnings were in effect.
Friday night, conditions calmed down, with a cloudy, cool weekend ahead.