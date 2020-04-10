METROPOLIS, IL — This woman might look familiar to you. Brittany Crick helped us out with a video on how to make cloth face masks.
As of Friday afternoon, the video has been viewed more than 28,000 times on our Facebook page.
We checked back in with her to see how the face mask orders are going.
She says she and her mom have made more than 500 masks, and they're sending them as far away as New York.
Crick says she's glad they can do their part
"I think times like these is when people need to step up and help each other out and help their community and just show kindness. I think by doing this brings us all together in a scary time, a very scary time," Crick says.
If you're interested in making your own mask, click here to see the video and photo instructions.