The F.B.I is warning teenagers and their parents about a financial scam targeting young boys.
It's called sextortion, and it isn't new- it's been on the rise for several years. The F.B.I. says they discovered many perpetrators are targeting young boys ages 14-17 by posing as girls and offering to exchange nude photos.
Sextortion scams are scary for a couple of reasons. Firstly, they can happen right under the noses of parents. Teenagers can be targeted even in the same room as their parents, in their own bedroom, or pretty much anywhere they can take a phone or computer. Secondly, the scams are often successful because victims are too embarrassed and scared to tell someone what happened.
Here's how these sextortion scams work: The victim meets a girl online, often through social media or playing video games. In recent cases, a girl will begin sending flirty messages to the teenage boy, and eventually she offers to exchange nude photos with him.
If the boy sends a nude photo of himself, he learns the truth: the "girl" on the other end of the chat is actually a scammer, and the nude photo they've sent of "themselves" is one they either found online or got from another victim.
After getting a nude photo of the boy, the scammer threatens to share the photo with the victim's friends and family over social media.
To prevent that from happening, the scammer insists the victim sends money using a payment app.
Frequently, the victim is embarrassed and scared and chooses to pay rather than report the incident to someone. The F.B.I says even if the victim sends money, the scammer will insist they send more money or the photo will be sent to their friends.
In 2021 the F.B.I reports it received over 18,000 sextortion complaints with losses totaling over $13.6 million. Those are just the claims reported to the F.B.I. though, it's believed tens of thousands more victims never report the incidents.
The F.B.I. shares these tips to protect your children online:
- Be selective about what you share online.
- Be wary of anyone you encounter for the first time online and block or ignore messages from strangers.
- Be aware that people can pretend to be anything or anyone, even if they share a photo of themselves.
- Be suspicious if you meet someone on a game or app and they ask you to start chatting on a different platform.
- Encourage your children to report suspicious behavior to a trusted adult.
You should report any incidents online via www.tips.fbi.gov or contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, at 1-800-thelost, or www.cybertipline.org.