The Federal Bureau of Investigation's St. Louis Division is warning parents about a form of online sexual coercion and exploitation that investigators say is increasingly targeting teenage boys.
It's called sextortion, and it happens when a perpetrator convinces the victim to engage in an explicit activity over video chat and secretly records it or otherwise obtains explicit images or videos from the victim. The perpetrator then uses those images or videos to blackmail the victim, threatening to post the content publicly online if the victim doesn't give the predator money or comply with their demands.
In a news release warning parents and guardians about sextortion, the FBI St. Louis Division says a version of this scheme is on the rise in which offenders posing as young women or girls contact teen boys via social media, games or other apps. The offenders then ask the boys — usually between 14 and 17 years old — to switch to a video chat platform to participate in explicit activity. After the predator secretly records the victim, the threats begin.
This crime, in addition to the extortion aspect, is the creation of child sexual abuse material, which can carry penalties as strong as life in prison for offenders who are caught and convicted. For teens who have been victimized in this way, the FBI says it's crucial to report the crime.
"To stop the victimization, children typically have to report it — normally to a parent, teacher, caregiver, or law enforcement. Embarrassment typically prevents victims from coming forward," the news release explains. "Sextortion offenders may have hundreds of victims around the world, so coming forward to help law enforcement identify the offender may prevent countless others from being victimized."
The FBI says if you or someone you know is the victim of sextortion, you can report it to your nearest FBI Field Office, which can be found at fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices, the FBI's Internet Complaint Center at ic3.gov or by contacting the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-the-lost or cybertipline.org. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children also has instructions on how to remove explicit content from more than a dozen apps and websites. Click here to access that resource.
When reporting the crime, the FBI says victims should not delete anything before law enforcement investigators review it. The FBI advises victims to tell investigators everything about the online encounters involved in the case to help them find the predator.
While the FBI says this crime is increasingly targeting boys, predators have also targeted girls. Click here for resources for kids and teens from the FBI regarding this issue. That resource includes the following advice on how teens can protect themselves from sextortion:
- Be selective about what you share online.
- Block or ignore messages from strangers.
- Know that perpetrators can pretend to be anyone online, and videos and photos are not proof that a person is who they claim to be.
- Be suspicious if someone you meet on a game or app asks you to start talking to them on another platform.
- Remember that anything you send online can be made public. Once you send it to someone, it's out of your control.
- Be willing to ask for help. If you get messages or requests that don't seem right, block the sender, report it to an app/website administrator, and/or go to an adult. And again, if you have been victimized, tell someone.