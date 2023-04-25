PADUCAH — "Sexual violence doesn't just go away because the experience stopped — it integrates itself into every part of a survivor's being," sexual assault survivor Heather Arender told Local 6's Brianna Taylor during a live interview Tuesday morning.
Arender and Director of Community Relations at Lotus, Caroline Neal, joined Local 6 live in-studio to discuss a new, hour-long statewide documentary produced by the Kentucky Association of Sexual Assault Programs.
The documentary — called "Believe Me - Help and Hope for Sexual Assault Survivors" — features 12 sexual violence survivors and counselors. Its goal is to raise awareness of the impact of sexual assault on local communities and shine a light on the resources available to help survivors across Kentucky.
The film highlights the healing journey survivors have gone through and offers help and hope to those who need it.
Arender explained why it was important for her to share her story in the documentary, saying it shows you can still find healing and hope after going through sexual violence.
"Also, it's important to show awareness and take the unimaginable part out of the conversation and show you exactly what we're raising awareness about," Arender remarked.
Neal also said it was important to show both survivor and expert perspectives on sexual assault.
"Lotus was honored to be a part of that, and really be intentional about the trauma-informed approach of engaging survivors like Heather so the experience was empowering and informative," she said.
"Believe Me" airs for the first time Tuesday evening. Check below for this week's scheduled airings.
“Believe Me – Help and Hope for Sexual Assault Survivors” air times
|Date
|Time (CDT)
|Channel
|Tuesday, April 25
|8 p.m.
|KET 3 Kentucky Channel
|Wednesday, April 26
|12:30 p.m.
|KET 3 Kentucky Channel
|Sunday, April 30
|1 p.m.
|KET