WPSD Local 6 announces the promotion of Shamarria Morrison to Weekend Evening Anchor.
Morrison has served as a multimedia journalist since she came to WPSD in 2019. She is a graduate of the University of Florida and was president of her college chapter of the National Association of Black Journalists. She also worked as a weekend photographer/associate producer at WCJB-TV, the ABC affiliate in Gainesville. Morrison will anchor Local 6 at 6 and 10 on Saturdays and Local 6 at 5 and 10 on Sundays.
Morrison follows fellow Florida graduate Leah Shields in to the weekend anchor chair. Shields has accepted a position in Jacksonville, Florida.
WPSD provides robust weekend news coverage beginning with a full hour of morning news on both Saturday and Sunday anchored by Thomas Capps. He is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University. During college, Capps interned at WPSD and then returned to become a multimedia journalist. He joined WPSD in 2018 and lives in Lyon County.
Morrison and Capps are also responsible for much of the station’s investigative reporting.
“Both Shamarria and Thomas will contribute heavily to the quality of the broadcasts on which they work,” News Director Perry Boxx says. “During a crisis that has shaken our country and our industry so powerfully, it has never been more important to have stability and resolve in all of our time periods. Their dedication to journalism is unquestioned.”