BOWLING GREEN, KY — DJ Diesel — more commonly known as Shaquille O'Neal — is performing on West Kentucky University's South Lawn prior to Friday evening's faceoff between the West Kentucky Hilltoppers and UAB Blazers.
In a recent episode of "View from the Hill" posted to the WKU News Facebook page, Campus and Community Events Director Rachel Goodman said O'Neal will start playing right after the team comes down the Avenue of Champions. He'll be providing the entertainment as fans pack the stadium for what she describes as "the best tailgating party ever, before a Friday night football game."
His visit was reportedly originally scheduled for last year, but had to be postponed due to COVID spikes. After a year of anticipation, WKU students and fans are pumped for the game and Goodman says she expects O'Neal will include the crowd in his show.
"It's gonna be 7 feet 1 inches of fun," she quipped.
O'Neal has been in the music world for longer than some people may realize, having debuted his first album "Shaq Diesel" in 1993. The album went platinum and he cemented himself in the music world, working closely with some of the biggest names in hip hop, including Notorious B.I.G. and Jay Z. According to a 2022 interview with Billboard, O'Neal mowed lawns for money to purchase records as a child and started officially DJ'ing in 1986 while attending college at Louisiana State University.
For more information about View from the Hill or to watch old episodes, click here.