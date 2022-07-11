CARBONDALE, IL — Carbondale City Hall announced in a release a new 'micromobility' shared-scooter program, Veo, is coming to Carbondale in July.
The release explained over 350 electric scooters will be placed throughout the city and on the SIU campus.
The program will include both seated and stand-up scooters.
Astro
According to the release, the Astro is a standing scooter which is supposed to be easy to balance and includes built-in safety features, including front and rear suspension, front and rear lights, and active brake lights.
Cosmo
According to the release, the Cosmo is a seated scooter with larger tires and a lower center of gravity, providing a greater sense of added stability and control. It is meant to enhance accessibility for those who can't stand for long periods. They explain that the Cosmo supports longer trips than the Astro, with riders being able to go one mile further.
Carbondale Senior Planner, Molly Maxwell said in the release she was excited that an additional form of transportation will be available to community members, and notes the affordability and environmental benefit of using scooters instead of other vehicles.
Veo CEO, Candice Xie, had this to say about the program:
Carbondale City Hall said riders will be able to use the Veo app to scan a QR code to unlock their chosen scooter, for a price of $1.31 a minute.
In order to end their trip, riders will snap a photo of their scooter, properly parked.