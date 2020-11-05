HARRISBURG, IL — Looking for a fun holiday activity you can do while following COVID-19 social distancing guidelines?
The Shawnee National Forest in southern Illinois is offering a way to enjoy time in the great outdoors while enjoying a Christmas tradition.
The U.S. Forest Service will soon start selling Christmas tree permits for the upcoming holiday season.
The permit allows families to find and cut their own Christmas tree.
Trees are not allowed to be cut without the permit, and only one permit is allowed per household. The $5 permits (plus a $2.50 online transaction fee) are beings sold online only because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
With a permit, you can cut down one Eastern Red Cedar tree on Shawnee National Forest Land to take home. The Forest service says you can use a chainsaw to cut your tree. People using the permits must follow Forest Service vehicle restrictions when removing and hauling of their Christmas tree, and trees cannot be cut from any restricted areas listed on the permit.
To buy a Christmas tree permit, visit recreation.gov/tree-permits/shawnee. You will need to set up or log into a Recreation.gov account to complete the transaction, the Forest Service says.