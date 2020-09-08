ULLIN, IL — Shawnee Community College announced the next president of the college Tuesday night during a board meeting.
Dr. Tim Taylor will take over as the ninth President of the College after the board unanimously voted to approve him as president.
"I promise the college will work to improve the quality of academic programs and services to help you grow professionally, personally, and to participate in the democratic process." Taylor said.
Taylor has an background in academic leadership, community partnerships, and performance-based curriculum design. The school says he brings depth and leadership focus on student success and has served as both a faculty role member and in administrative roles, including leadership positions in business, technology, skilled trades, and agriculture.
Taylor succeeds Dr. Kathleen Curphy, who was named interim-president to fill the vacancy when former president Dr. Peggy Bradford left.
Taylor's term begins on Sept. 9, 2020.
Before going to Shawnee Community College, Taylor was at Oakland Community College as campus president and C.O.O. of the college's two largest campuses.
