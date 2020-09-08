ULLIN, IL -- Shawnee Community College will announce the next president of the college at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in a ZOOM meeting. Tonight is the September board meeting as well.
"Over the past several months, the board and a presidential search committee comprised of local residents worked tirelessly to review candidate applications and select finalists for interviews to fill the open position." The college said in a press release.
The college encourages the community to attend the board meeting remotely.
The zoom meeting can be accessed here.