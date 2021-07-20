ULLIN, IL– Next week, Shawnee Community College will begin accepting student enrollments for the fall semester.
Students may visit any of Shawnee College's five locations in southern Illinois to register. Operating hours begin next week at these times:
- Anna Extension Center - July 26th - July 29th, 7:30 am - 5:30 pm
- Metropolis Extension Center -July 26th - July 29th, 7:30 am - 5:30 pm
- Cairo - July 26th - July 29th, 7:30 am - 5:30 pm
- Vienna Extension Enrollment Blitz -July 28th, 7:30 am - 5:30 pm
- Main Campus is open daily 7:30 am - 5:30 pm through the beginning of the fall semester
The college has extended its registration hours due to an influx of students.
“We want our prospective students to have easy access to enroll for classes this fall. Many may be currently employed but looking to make a career change or obtain additional training to help them gain promotion in their current job. These upcoming extended hours can make it easier for all incoming students to enroll for the classes they need,” Dr. Lisa Price, Shawnee Community College Vice-President of Student Success & Services, said.
Fall classes will begin Aug. 18. For more information regarding classes or financial aid, call 618-634-3200, or visit their website.