ULLIN, IL — The Shawnee Community College Education and Talent Search Program announced Monday they will be hosting a drive-thru school supply for local ETS members.
The community college says the drive-thru distribution is set for Oct. 6 and 7 from 5 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. on the college's main campus. The school supply distribution is open current Education & Talent Search students at elementary, middle, and high schools located within the Shawnee Community College district.
"Our goal is to provide increased opportunity for student success in our region, says Assistant Educational Talent Search Director James Walton. "Having the opportunity to ensure that students in our area are adequately supplied with materials, they need to succeed in school truly helps us fulfill our mission."
For more information about the upcoming drive through school supply distribution, email evelynd@shawneecc.edu or call 618.634.3204.