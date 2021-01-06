ULLIN, IL — Classes for the spring semester begin Jan. 11 for students at Shawnee Community College.
The college says they are offering extended registration hours for students who still need to enroll.
Here are the extended hours SCC is offering this week:
- Wednesday, January 6, 2021, open until 6:30 p.m.
- Thursday, January 7, 2021, open until 6:30 p.m.
- Saturday, January 9, 2021, open 8:00 a.m.-noon
- Monday, January 11, 2021, open until 6:30 p.m.
SCC says students can choose face-to-face, online, and remote hybrid interactive options for their spring semester classes. The college has several locations throughout the region and has day and evening courses available in both certificate and transfer degree programs.
SCC says qualifying students can apply for financial aid and scholarships and the college offers their low in-district rate to select counties in Southeast Missouri and Western Kentucky. SCC students can earn a transfer degree, Associate of Applied Science, or chose a certificate option, including less than one-year programs.
For more information, visit SCC's website or call 618-634-3200