CAIRO, IL — After several weeks working on community projects, students of the new Highway Construction Careers Training Program at Shawnee Community College are graduating.
According to a release from SCC, the seven graduates have worked on a new grocery store in the community as well as the sidewalk and parking lot at Cairo City Hall.
The training program is a result of a partnership between the Illinois Department of Transportation and John A. Logan College, the release explains.
According to an informational video from Shawnee, students enrolled in the program learn through a mix of classroom instruction and hands-on training through 450 hours of instruction.
Students accepted into the program receive a stipend to assist with living expenses during their enrollment.
The graduation ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. on Dec. 14. It's being held at Lorenzo Nelson Hall, 2601 Sycamore St. in Cario, Illinois.
