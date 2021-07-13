METROPOLIS, IL– On Friday, July 23, the Metropolis Extension Center will be hosting a CPR class and a children emergency response training session.
Shawnee Community College teamed up with the Metropolis County Fire Department to provide a training session that aims to teach children about emergency contact information, fire safety, and stranger danger. Additionally, a CPR course will also be available for parents.
“We are excited to partner with our local emergency services organizations to bring this training to our community. The life-saving techniques being taught are invaluable and could perhaps one day help our participants save someone's life,” Metropolis Extension Center Director Jipaum Aske said.
Both the CPR class, and children emergency response training, will start at 10 a.m. The emergency response training is free, but the CPR class costs $25.
Pre-registration is required for the Parent CPR course. For details, call 618.534.3003 or email beatriceg@shawneecc.edu.