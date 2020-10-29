ULLIN, IL — Shawnee Community College will be hosting another food distribution day to help combat food insecurity in the area.
The college says on Friday, Oct. 30, they will join Laborers' Local 773 and Senator Dale Fowler to help feed the community. You can pick you food, including fresh produce and dairy, including meat and milk, on the main campus of Shawnee College 8364 Shawnee College Rd. in Ullin, Ill.
The distribution day will start at 10:30 and continue until supplies run out.
“We are pleased to once again partner with our friends from Laborers’ Local 773 and Senator Fowler’s office," says Shawnee College President Dr. Tim Taylor, regarding the distribution. "Our college family is committed to a set of core principles that include the community being our partner and ethical decisions guiding our actions; these distribution events provide us with an excellent opportunity to show our commitment and support for the community in a tangible way.”