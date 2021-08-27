KARNAK, IL– The Shawnee Development Council Inc., has announced that funds are available to assist income-eligible households with their natural gas, propane and electric bills and furnace assistance.
The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) program will serve residents in Massac County, Pope County, Hardin County, Union County, Johnson County, Pulaski County, and Alexander County. It will begin Sept. 1.
Households must be at or below 200% of the federal poverty level to receive a benefit from the LIHEAP Program.
Beginning September 1, 2021 there will be an option to accept a one-time payment to your utility provider, or to enroll in PIPP (Percentage of Income Payment Plan) which consists of a monthly benefit you will receive as long as you make your monthly payment that will be determined at the time of intake.
To submit an application, you must submit all documentation required:
- Proof of gross income from all household members for the prior 30-day period beginning with the date of application.
- Proof of Social Security numbers or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) for all household members. Individuals without an SSN or ITIN can still apply and Shawnee Development Council will advise accordingly.
- A copy of current heat and electric bills issued within the last 30 days.
- Other documents may be needed based on your household situation. If you have questions regarding this, please call our office.
- A copy of rental agreement (if renting) showing that utilities are included, the monthly rental amount and landlord contact.
To apply, contact your local County office and schedule an in-person appointment.