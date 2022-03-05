Wolf Lake, IL— Bi-annually the Shawnee National Forest closes Forest Service Road No. 345, also known as Snake Road, to help ensure safe crossing for several species of snakes and amphibians during a critical time of migration, from their winter habitat in the limestone bluffs across the road to their summer habitat in LaRue Swamp.
Closely monitored factors such as local temperatures and reptile movement can result in the Forest Service adjusting the road closure period, which normally begins March 15 and ends May 15.
Due to unseasonably warm weather and an increase in reptile/amphibian activity at the site, the Forest Service closed Snake Road early on Friday, March 4th, 2022.
Though the road is closed to vehicles, it is open to people traveling on foot. Special regulations apply to the area. LaRue-Pine Hills/Otter Pond is a federally designated Research Natural Area and unauthorized collecting and handling of any species is prohibited under federal and state law. It is important that visitors read and heed all site regulations upon entering.
For more information the Snake Migration pamphlet is available on the Shawnee National Forest website. It explains the site regulations and has driving directions and a map.
For individuals wishing to stay up to date on adjustments to the road closure period, check for “Alerts” on the Shawnee’s website or following them on Facebook or Twitter.