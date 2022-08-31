WOLF LAKE, IL — Forest Service Road 345, also known as Snake Road, in Shawnee National Forest in southern Illinois is once again closed for the bi-annual migration of snakes and amphibians in the area.
The snakes and amphibians will be moving to the limestone cliffs from LaRue Swamp. During the migration period, from Sept. 1 to Oct. 30, the 2.7-mile road will be closed to vehicles to help those crawling, hopping and slithering creatures make their way to their destination safely.
While vehicles won't be allowed on Snake Road, pedestrians will be — offering an opportunity for snake and amphibian fans to witness the migration.
“The road closure is very important in maintaining the healthy population that exists there," U.S. Forest Service Biologist Mark Vukovich explained in a statement released Wednesday. "Three species are listed as threatened in the state of Illinois. Twenty-three species of snakes have been documented in this area and it’s among the only areas in the U.S. to see so many different species in a small geographical area.”
The Forest Service says about 57% of amphibians and about 56% of reptiles known to live in Illinois can be found in Shawnee National Forest.
If you want to walk along Snake Road during the migration, there are a few rules from the Forest Service you need to know about:
- Don't touch the snakes, amphibians or any other animals you come across. Collecting or handling any animal species is prohibited.
- That goes for plants too. No collecting of any kind is allowed, including flower picking.
- That means you're not allowed to bring tongs, hooks, bags or any containers of any kind into the area.
- In that same vein, don't harass or corral any wildlife. Observe from a distance.
- Stay on Snake Road. Don't create any trails, and don't damage any vegetation along the road or elsewhere.
- If you lift a rock or log, put it back. Or better yet, don't pick them up in the first place.
- Don't leave any trash behind. If you have trash, take it with you when you leave and dispose of it off of Shawnee National Forest land.
“We want people to care enough to protect the area and share it responsibly, knowing that their actions make a difference,” Vukovich explains.
Snake Road is inside the federally designated LaRue-Pine Hills/Otter Pond Research Natural Area.
Check out this video from the Forest Service about Snake Road: