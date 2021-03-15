ULLIN, IL — A local college baseball team rescued a woman trapped in her overturned vehicle while the team was heading to a game.
The Shawnee Saints, the baseball team of Shawnee Community College in Ullin, Illinois, was heading to Olney Saturday morning to play against Olney Central. But, while traveling through Johnson County, the team spotted smoke and saw an overturned pickup truck off Illinois Route 37 South. The truck was lying on its driver's side.
Outfielder Holden Newton said they soon noticed a woman was trapped inside.
"When we were on the bus, you could actually see her trying to push the door open, and that's when everybody was like, 'Oh, someone's in there.' So that's when we all got out and immediately tried to get her out of the truck," said Newton.
Newton said initially he was very worried.
"For me, it was like panic. I mean, I was like, I didn't know if she was hurt. I didn't know if there was someone else in the vehicle," said Newton. "I mean, there was smoke coming up out of the truck, so I mean, it was panic. There was the smell of the airbag going off."
Newton, along with his teammates and head coach Ken Reichert, worked together to get the woman out of the pickup.
"Coach, he cracked the door open, and then that's whenever me and Josh got on top, and I held the door open and Josh grabbed one of her arms, and I grabbed the other arm, and we pulled her up on top so, like, she was out of the truck and she was coughing," Newton said. "She was relieved to be out."
The players helped the woman to the ground, and stayed with her until first responders arrived.
"I'm really proud of the guys. There was no hesitation," said Reichert. "They came off the bus. They wanted to help. The guys that weren't involved realized that there was enough there, so they stayed back out of the way. But I mean, yeah, the car could have caught on fire any time."
When asked if the team remembered they had a game to go to, catcher and infielder Kevin Brown replied, "Honestly, it didn't really occur to anybody. At that point, we were right there with her. All of our attention was with her and making sure she was okay."
Once first responders were on scene, the team finally resumed its journey to Olney for the game.
"When we got back on the road, there was a sense of gratefulness to what we have every day," said Brown.
Reichert said he was impressed by how well his players showed teamwork off the field.
"I don't know if there was anybody that could have done it individually," said Reichert. "We work on communication every day. One of my guys is a firefighter, first responder. He jumped in, took over. They listened. So, pretty proud of them."