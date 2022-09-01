HARRISBURG, IL — The second annual Shawnee Sasquatch festival is coming to Southern Illinois in October, and the City of Harrisburg is asking you please- don't feed the wild animals!
The festival is scheduled for October 8, and they've got a full day of events planned. They'll have a 5K run, free carnival rides, live music, vendors, food, and more.
Festival organizers say they're still looking for volunteers and sponsors for the event. To volunteer or sponsor, contact Alex Watkins at awatkins@cityofharrisburgil.com or 618-253-7451.