The Shawnee Sierra Club is sponsoring a great horned owl research presentation and a scenic hike for its January event schedule.
Jan. 12: The Great Horned Owls of Forest Park
Mark H.X. Glenshaw, an awardwinning naturalist, will present on the great horned owls of Forest Park, which he began observing in December 2005. The presentation will be from 7 to 8 p.m. on Jan. 12 at the Carbondale Township Meeting Room on 217 E. Main St. Park in back and enter through the back door.
Glenshaw's ongoing research into these owls includes hundreds of observations, leading owl prowls and giving talks on his research for groups across Illinois and Missouri.
Jan. 22: Little Bear Creek hike
The group will also hike along Bear Creek, which is near Little Grand Canyon, on Jan. 22. Hikers will see Stone Fort along the way and end at Pomona Winery.
This will be a moderate hike of 4.5 miles. Meet at 7530 Hickory Ridge before 10 a.m. In order to attend, call Jon Womack at 815-263-9625.