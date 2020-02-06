KENNETT, MO — The Kennett Humane Department in Missouri is looking for the person who abandoned a puppy on the side of a rural road, leaving only an open crate and a blanket for the animal.
Kennett Humane Officer Tena Petix said the Labrador retriever puppy was abandoned on the side of County Road 405 in Dunklin County, Missouri, near Kennett.
"It's mostly like farm area with a lot of tree lines and a lot of coyotes and wildlife," said Petix. "So, with the elements and there's nowhere out there, like actually houses that she could have roamed to, she would have either starved to death if someone didn't find her or mostly likely been killed by coyotes. She probably wouldn't have survived the night."
Petix said she received a text on Sunday that the puppy was spotted. But before she could respond, a passerby picked the abandoned dog up and brought her to police. The pup, believe to be between 4 to 5 months old, is currently under the care of the Kennett Humane Department. She has been named Wendy.
Petix told Local 6 on Thursday that the Kennett Humane Department has received several tips from people who say they may know who abandoned the puppy. Petix said although nothing has been confirmed, she is continuing to check on the tips.
Dog abandonment has been an ongoing problem in Kennett. About two weeks ago, the Humane Department rescued a dog who was found curled up in a pile of leaves. The dog, named Price, suffered from mange and is still recovering. The Humane Department said Price was likely abandoned because of his condition. Price will remain with the Humane Department for a few more months before he's ready for adoption.
Petix said so far this year, the Humane Department has already seen about five cases of abandonment.
"We do get a lot of animal abandonment, especially like after Christmas and like Valentine's Day," said Petix. "People get them as pets, and then they get tired of them and discard them wherever they can dump them."
Petix believes that's likely why Wendy was abandoned, given her young age. The dog had no identification on her.
Wendy is available for adoption. Anyone interested can call Kennett Police at 573-888-4622. Police will get the caller in touch with Petix. The only fee is the cost to spay the puppy.
Anyone who has information on who abandoned Wendy is also asked to call Kennett Police at 573-888-4622.
"What you've done was a crime. And that dog is a life that was depending on you to take care of it," said Petix.
Petix said, in Kennett, if someone has an animal that he or she cannot take care of, the proper thing to do is to call police. The police department will then connect the caller with Petix, who will check if there's any room at the pound. If there is no room, Petix will help connect the person to an animal rescue.
In west Kentucky, animal abandonment has been a problem too. On Monday, a woman said she saw a pit bull puppy tossed out of a car. She then brought the dog to the McCracken County Humane Society. Terry Vannerson, executive director of the Humane Society, said they received 16 abandonment cases in 2019.
Meanwhile, the Mary Hall Ruddiman Canine Shelter near Marion, Kentucky — which serves Crittenden, Livingston and Lyon counties — took in at least 15 animals in 2019 that were believed to be abandoned, said Shelter Manager Kristi Beavers. So far this year, the shelter has taken in nine dogs that are believed to be abandoned. Of the nine, seven of those were a mother dog and her six puppies.
The Crittenden County Animal Shelter told Local 6 they received four abandonment cases last year and one so far this year.
Marshall County Attorney Jason Darnall said animal abandonment cases are infrequent in Marshall County. He recalls prosecuting one case, at most, within the past year.
Darnall said in Kentucky, someone accused of abandoning an animal would be charged with second-degree cruelty to animals, a class A misdemeanor. If convicted, the person would get up to 12 months in jail and/or a fine of up to $500.
In Missouri, animal neglect and abandonment is considered a class C misdemeanor, punishable by up to 15 days in jail and/or a fine of up to $750, said Ryan Dicus, the assistant prosecuting attorney in Dunklin County. A person previously convicted of animal abuse would be charged with a class B misdemeanor for animal abandonment, which carries up to six months in jail and/or up to a $1,000 fine.
For more information on the Kennett Humane Department and updates on Wendy, visit the department's Facebook page by clicking here.