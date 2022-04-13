CALVERT CITY, KY — As severe weather rolled into the Local 6 area Wednesday, many people faced heightened storm anxiety with the Dec. 10 tornado outbreak still fresh in their minds. Some churches in the Marshall County stepped up Wednesday in preparation for the storm system to provide safe places for people to take shelter.
Altona Baptist Church in Calvert City was one of many that opened their doors. Since the Dec. 10 tornado outbreak, the church has been looking for ways to help the community. Pastor Evan Williams said that's why the church opened its doors as a storm shelter.
"We always have our basement open, but in the past we haven't communicated that as well," Williams said.
The church is hoping to spread the word ahead of future storms.
"I think a lesson we've learned from the December tornado is to get the word out better and to pay attention to what's happening," says Williams.
The church’s Sunday school rooms are completely underground, and its kitchen is stocked with water and snacks for families. During Wednesday’s severe weather, all the rooms in the basement were filled with families and even some four legged friends.
"That is the least we can do to help people with what the Lord has blessed us with and show that love to other people," Williams said.
The church hopes to continue offering its basement as a storm shelter during future severe weather events. Hardin Church of Christ, New Harmony Missionary Baptist Church and the Marshall County Judicial Building were also open to the public as shelters Wednesday.