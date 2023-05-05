PADUCAH — Investigators in west Kentucky are searching for a 32-year-old Mayfield man wanted on charges of drug trafficking and organized crime, McCracken County Sheriff Ryan Norman announced Friday. A 29-year-old Boaz, Kentucky, man wanted on the same charges is also facing arrest.
Norman made the announcement Friday afternoon during a news conference about a fentanyl trafficking investigation, which investigators say has already resulted in more than a dozen arrests.
Authorities are searching for 32-year-old Kendrick Owens of Mayfield, Kentucky. He's wanted on charges of engaging in organized crime, trafficking in fentanyl on the second offense and being a persistent felony offender.
The sheriff says the joint investigation involves the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office, the US Drug Enforcement Administration, the Livingston County Sheriff's Office, the Graves County Sheriff's Office, the Marshall County Sheriff's Office and the Obion county Sheriff's Office in Tennessee.
"This investigation has led to 16 different individuals being charged with engaging in organized crime and other offenses here in McCracken County," Norman says. Fourteen of those individuals have been arrested. Owens and one other man, 29-year-old James Farmer of Boaz, Kentucky, are still at large. Boaz, investigators say, will be arrested after he completes drug treatment.
The investigation began in February when the Livingston County Sheriff's Office responded to the overdose death of a 23-year-old man in Ledbetter. Norman says the man had lethal amounts of fentanyl in his system. The sheriff says investigators found digital evidence that two women provided the man with fentanyl pills in McCracken County. He says agencies in the joint investigation worked over the following months to find the source of those pills, and several other sources of fentanyl and methamphetamine in western Kentucky.
"The investigation revealed that for the last six months illegal drugs were imported into our area from Denver, Colorado. This poison was brought to our area under the direction of 32-year-old Kendrick Owens of Mayfield, Kentucky. The drugs were then sold in western Kentucky by Owens and others," Norman says.
The other man facing arrest, Farmer, is also charged with engaging in organized crime and trafficking in fentanyl, as well as tampering with physical evidence.
Investigators are searching for Owens, and they ask anyone who has information that can help them find him or other information related to the investigation to call the McCracken County Sheriff's Office at 270-444-4719, fill out the online form at mccrackencountysheriff.com or contact their nearest local law enforcement agency. Information can also be provided anonymously through West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting WKY and the information to 847411 (tip 411) or by downloading the app “WKY Crime Stoppers” from the Apple Store or Google Play.
The 14 people arrested as a result of the investigation include Amberly Alexander and Chelsea Timpe, who are both charged with second-degree manslaughter in the death of the Livingston County man. They and seven other people were indicted by a grand jury on April 21. Those seven people include Owens, as well as six people who have been arrested — Frankus Cherry, David Roberson, Bradley Clabough, Tesla Fisher, Tyler Dennison and Jakyron Burnside.
Since then, the sheriff's office says seven more people have been charged with engaging in organized crime and/or fentanyl trafficking, including Farmer and six other people who have been arrested — Hallie Hooker, Nathaniel Cashan, Alexis Snipes, Zane Day, Darcy Thompson and Racheal Land.
The people arrested and the charges they face are:
Amberly Alexander of Paducah - engaging in organized crime, trafficking in fentanyl, and second-degree manslaughter.
Chelsey Timpe of Benton – engaging in organized crime, trafficking in fentanyl and second degree manslaughter.
Frankus Cherry of Mayfield – engaging in organized crime and trafficking in carafentanil or fentanyl derivatives on the first offense
David Roberson of Mayfield - engaging in organized crime and trafficking in fentanyl.
Bradley Clabough of Paducah - engaging in organized crime, possession of fentanyl and trafficking in methamphetamine.
Tesla Fisher of Paducah – engaging in organized crime, possession of fentanyl and trafficking in methamphetamine.
Tyler Dennison of Paducah – engaging in organized crime and trafficking in fentanyl.
Jakyron Burnside of Paducah - engaging in organized crime and trafficking in fentanyl. As Local 6 has previously reported, Burnside was arrested in April on charges that he and Chrishell Burns exposed children to cocaine, fentanyl and other drugs in Paducah.
Hallie Hooker of Paducah - engaging in organized crime and two counts of trafficking in fentanyl.
Nathaniel Cashan of Brookport, Illinois - engaging in organized crime and conspiracy to trafficking in fentanyl.
Alexis Snipes of Brookport – engaging in organized crime and conspiracy to trafficking in fentanyl.
Darcy Thompson of Paducah – engaging in organized crime, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of marijuana.
Racheal Land of Paducah – engaging in organized crime, four counts of trafficking in fentanyl and trafficking in methamphetamine.
Donald Zane Day of Hickory, Kentucky - engaging in organized crime.