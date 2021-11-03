MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Three people have been injured in a shooting at a Tennessee restaurant’s parking lot, authorities said Wednesday.
The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office tweeted Wednesday that the shooting occurred at an Applebee’s parking lot in the Memphis area, where two people were transported to the hospital in critical condition.
SCSO is on the scene of a shooting on the Applebee’s parking lot at 3895 Hacks Cross Rd. Three people were injured, two of which were transported critical to ROH. The shooter left the scene in a vehicle which deputies are working now to identify.— ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) November 3, 2021
The office says the shooter left the scene in a vehicle that deputies are currently working to identify.
Authorities are asking the public to provide any information they know about the shooting.