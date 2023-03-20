FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL — Authorities say a body found in Franklin County, Illinois, has been identified as a Carbondale man reported missing in Franklin County in January.
The man's body was found on March 15 in rural Buckner, Franklin County Sheriff Kyle Bacon says in a news release posted to social media on Monday.
An autopsy was completed on March 19, and authorities identified the man as 30-year-old Michael Williams, who had been reported missing on Jan. 29.
The autopsy did not indicate foul play or signs of trauma, the news release says. Toxicology results are still pending, however.
"The Sheriff's Office is grateful to the Franklin County Emergency Management Agency and the many other public safety agencies that participated in multiple ground, water, air, and K9 searches," Bacon says in the news release.