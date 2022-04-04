OWENSBORO, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s Daviess County Sheriff Barry Smith said he is open to the idea of body cameras for his deputies but the department can’t afford it.
Cameras would benefit deputies on patrol, Smith told the Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer. But the cost of managing the data makes cameras cost-prohibitive, he said. His current priority is funding more deputies on the street.
There are grants to help pay for cameras, Smith said, but not the ongoing maintenance and support.
The Owensboro Police Department purchased body cameras for its officers, paying $108,500 for 111 cameras and contracting to store data for $65,000 annually.
Smith said that if his deputies had body cameras, he expects that footage would be requested for a lot of accidents and criminal matters. He believes the department would have to hire a full-time staff member to handle those requests.
“I am definitely open to it,” Smith said of getting cameras in the future. “I think way more times than not, it protects and validates that our deputies, and law enforcement, are doing the right thing.”