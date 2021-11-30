OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say the 9mm Sig Sauer used to kill three students and wound eight other people at a Michigan high school was bought by the 15-year-old suspect's dad on Friday.
Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said late Tuesday that the suspect had practiced shooting with the gun and posted pictures of it and the target. Bouchard said he did not know why the boy's father bought the gun.
Bouchard said several students from the shooting remain in critical condition, including a 14-year-old on a ventilator.
Authorities have said they are still trying to determine a motive for the shooting at Oxford High School in Oxford Township.
A flood of 911 calls came in to authorities shortly before 2 p.m. about the attack in the community roughly 30 miles north of Detroit.
Earlier Tuesday, Oakland County Undersheriff Mike McCabe said authorities with a warrant searched the Oxford home of the alleged shooter. Police vehicles were seen near the home into the night Tuesday.