WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — A man who was wanted on a charge of driving with a suspended license in Williamson County, Illinois, may face a harsher charge after deputies say he hid in an attic to avoid arrest.
The Williamson County Sheriff's Office says deputies received an anonymous tip that the man, 39-year-old Christopher D. Gravett of Johnston City, was at a home in the 1000 block South 16th Street in Herrin, Illinois. Deputies responded around 10:50 p.m. Sunday.
When deputies arrived at the home, they saw Gravett. Deputies went inside the home, and the sheriff's office says they discovered that Gravett was in the attic, allegedly hiding from them.
“Law enforcement is quite skilled at locating persons the courts have issued warrants for. We prefer those who have warrants to simply turn themselves in at the Sheriff’s Office and meet their obligations to the court," Sheriff Jeff Diederich said in a statement released Monday. "When that doesn’t occur our Deputies have repeatedly demonstrated their willingness to do whatever is necessary to locate these individuals; including the search of attics.”
After his arrest, Gravett was jailed in the Williamson County Jail.