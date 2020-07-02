ELIZABETHTOWN, KY - One person has died and five others were injured in a house explosion in Elizabethtown, Kentucky. The explosion happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday.
Hardin County Sheriff John Ward said at least seven people were inside the home at the time of the explosion.
WAVE3 news says one person was pronounced dead at the scene, one was taken by helicopter to U of L Hospital, and other by ambulance. Three others were treated at Hardin Memorial Hospital and one person was not injured.
Deputies are not sure what caused the explosion, but Ward said a preliminary investigation shows some of the people inside the home were making homemade fireworks.