WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — The Williamson County Sheriff's Office Firing Range will be open for people to sight in their hunting guns for the upcoming firearm deer season on the annual Deer Hunters Sight-in Day.
The range will be open to the public from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12. The range will be open rain or shine.
Hunters are invited to come and sight their firearms at the range. The range provides a safe and controlled environment for this activity.
The range has a pavilion shelter, shooting benches and sand bags. Marked distances range from 25 to 200 yards.
Hunters can bring shotguns, muzzleloaders, rifles and pistols to the range. The sheriff's office will provide targets, but you can bring your own targets if you wish.
The range is located at 18567 Philadelphia Road in Marion, Illinois.
Directions to the Williamson County Firing Range are as follows:
- Take Route 13 east of Marion to Stilley's Mill Road (Tru Bilt is on the north side of Route 13 at Stilley’s Mill Road)
- Turn north on Stilley's Mill Road to Philadelphia Road
- Turn east on Philadelphia Road, and go to the dead end
The range signs will be at the first gate.
For more information, contact Deputy John Fleming at 618-889-2298, jfleming@wcsheriff.com or by phone Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Williamson County sheriff’s office at 618-997-6541 ext. 1320 or ext. 1321.