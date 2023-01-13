WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — A Herrin, Illinois, man faces multiple charges after the Williamson County Sheriff's Office says he was involved in a short standoff with law enforcement officers.
In a Friday news release, the sheriff's office says deputies responded around 3:33 p.m. Thursday to a report of an "armed disturbance" on Garfield Street in Colp, Illinois. When deputies arrived at the scene, the sheriff's office says they saw a man "holding what appeared to be a gun in his right hand," enter a home.
The sheriff's office says deputies set up a perimeter around the home, and the man — identified as Keontae M. Morris — was arrested after a brief standoff.
Morris was charged with aggravated domestic battery and unlawful restraint and jailed in the Williamson County Jail.