PADUCAH — McCracken County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Paducah man on drug trafficking charges following a traffic stop Thursday afternoon.
According to a news release from the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, detectives conducted a traffic stop on Bridge Street on a vehicle suspected to be involved in illegal drug activity. The driver of the vehicle was 42-year-old David Robinson Jr. of Paducah. Detectives claim they saw Robinson attempting to hide items before his vehicle came to a complete stop.
During the traffic stop a drug detection K-9 alerted to the presence of illegal narcotics coming from the vehicle. Detectives say they found roughly 20.7 grams of crack cocaine, several bags of synthetic marijuana, and cash believed to be from illegal drug sales.
The sheriff's office says Robinson had four prior convictions for trafficking cocaine. He is also a registered sex offender from a prior rape conviction in McCracken County.
Robinson is being held in the McCracken County Regional Jail, and is being charged with second-degree cocaine trafficking, trafficking a synthetic drug, driving without registration plates, and driving without a rear-view mirror.