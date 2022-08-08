CARLISLE COUNTY, KY — A Paducah man is charged with disorderly conduct after investigators say he got on a motorcycle and chased a man who stole an SUV from him. When the chase ended in Carlisle County, authorities say the owner of the SUV got into a physical struggle with the sheriff.
The Carlisle County Sheriff's Office says the man on the motorcycle, 38-year-old Cory Mann of Paducah, began chasing the Toyota Sequoia SUV in McCracken County, and the pursuit continued into Ballard County, and then into Carlisle County.
A deputy who was off duty met the SUV and motorcycle just inside Carlisle County, and activated his vehicle's lights and sirens as he tried to catch up with them. The sheriff's office says Sheriff Will Gilbert intercepted the vehicles as the intersection of Highway 62 and Highway 307, and began pursuing them as well. Eventually, the SUV slowed to about 30 mph and continued driving west on Highway 62, the sheriff's office says, before eventually stopping in the 6700 block of the highway.
There, Gilbert and the deputy were conducting a felony stop of the stolen vehicle when the motorcycle pulled up behind them. The sheriff's office says Mann began screaming and cursing as he approached the SUV, saying he would assault the man behind the wheel, 38-year-old Cody Sinks of West Paducah.
The sheriff's office says Gilbert told Mann to get back, away from the scene of the stopped SUV, and Mann refused. According to the sheriff's office, Mann told Gilbert "You are going to have to shoot me." The sheriff's office says Mann was again ordered to get back, and then ordered to get on the ground. Mann allegedly refused, and the sheriff's office says that's when “a brief struggle took place" between Mann and Gilbert. Mann was subdued, and Gilbert and the deputy arrested Sinks.
According to the sheriff's office, Sinks was working at Mann's home on a remodeling project Monday morning when he stole Mann's SUV and left the job site. Investigators say Mann and a woman, 38-year-old Jessica Bowling of Cromwell, got on a motorcycle and went out in search of Sinks. Investigators say the two found Sinks in downtown Paducah, and that's when the chase began.
The sheriff's office says Sinks told investigators he had no idea who was chasing him and that he was going to the store to get a drink when the motorcycle began chasing him. The sheriff's office claims Sinks said he'd smoked methamphetamine throughout the previous night, and that a warrant check showed he was wanted on an active arrest warrant in McCracken County for failure to appear in court related to a previous meth possession charge.
Sinks was charged with receiving stolen property valued above $1,000 and under $10,000, first-degree fleeing or evading police and first-degree operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance, as well as the McCracken County arrest warrant.
Mann was charged with disorderly conduct.
Both men were jailed in the McCracken County Jail.