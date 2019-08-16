MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help identifying a man wanted for questioning after multiple vehicles were broken into in the county.
The sheriff's office says items were stolen from multiple vehicles late Thursday night into early Friday morning.
Surveillance photos show a man in a ball cap walking around an SUV. The sheriff's office says he is wanted for questioning in the case, and investigators are asking the public to help identify him.
If you have information about who the man is, you can call the McCracken County Sheriff's Office at 270-444-4719 or send a tip online at TIP411.com.