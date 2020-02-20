MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — McCracken County deputies are asking anyone with information about a weekend house fire in the Farley area to come forward. The sheriff's office says investigators believe the fire was set intentionally.
The fire happened in the overnight hours of Saturday, Feb. 15, in the 3100 block of Estes Lane in the Farley area of the county. The McCracken County Sheriff's Department and the Reidland-Farley and Lone Oak fire departments responded to the scene.
In an announcement made via its official Facebook page, the sheriff's department says firefighters smelled the strong odor of gasoline in the portions of the home that had not burned.
As the arson investigation continues, detectives are looking for more information that will uncover the identity of the person who set the fire,
Investigators asks anyone with information related to the case to call the McCracken County Sheriff's Department at 270-444-4719.