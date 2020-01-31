MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A Mayfield, Kentucky, man who was arrested last week on multiple charges is wanted in McCracken County, the sheriff's office says.
Jan. 23, McCracken County detectives met with 32-year-old Rick Anthony Freeze of Mayfield. A news release from the McCracken County Sheriff's Department says the undercover detectives agreed to meet Freeze at a Lone Oak business to buy stolen hunting equipment. The release says Freeze arrived at the meeting place with stolen property in his vehicle.
Freeze was arrested on a Graves County warrant charging him with failure to appear in court. The McCracken County Sheriff's Department says, in addition to stolen property, investigators found methamphetamine and a smoking pipe in the vehicle.
Freeze was jailed in the McCracken County Jail on the 23rd, but the sheriff's office says he is now wanted on a warrant stemming from the McCracken County case.
Investigators ask anyone with information about where Freeze is to call the McCracken County Sheriff's Department at 270-444-4719.