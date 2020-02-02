NEW MADRID COUNTY, MO — Authorities are searching for a missing 22-year-old man in New Madrid County, Missouri.
The New Madrid County Sheriff's Department says it has issued a missing person advisory for 22-year-old Gary K. Cagle Jr.
The sheriff's department says Cagle's vehicle was found in a ditch on Missouri Highway A in New Madrid County on Saturday, Feb. 1. Investigators say the last time anyone heard from the 22 year old was a phone converstation on Jan. 31.
If you have information about where Cagle is, deputies ask that you call the New Madrid County Sheriff’s Office at 573-748-5226.