MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The health effects of vaping, particularly on teens, present a national problem that is hitting home in west Kentucky.

Users are able to vape nicotine and THC. THC comes with its own risks.

Monday, a 15-year-old female McCracken County High School student overdosed after vaping THC at a home off campus. The home was in the 6000 block of Metropolis Lake Road in West Paducah. Police executed a search warrant there Wednesday and arrested a 16-year-old boy, who gave the girl and her male friend vaping devices.

After they vaped, deputies say the girl became sick. Her friend dropped her off at the high school and left.

Staff found her and said she was vomiting and could barely speak. She was taken to the hospital, and she has recovered from what the sheriff's office says was an overdose.

McCracken County Sheriff's Department Capt. Ryan Norman said this is only the third THC vaping case the department has seen in our area, but he said it's still a growing issue that the community should be concerned about.

Norman said teens should be concerned about the impact vaping can have on their health, and because THC vaping is against the law in Kentucky.

"So not only is it not worth it health-wise," Norman said. "We as a sheriff's department are going to enforce it."

He said combating the issue starts at home.

"Parents have an extremely tough job, and it obviously gets harder as time goes on," Norman said. "They have to be aware of what their kids are doing. They have to invade their privacy and know where they are and what they are doing. They are under their roof."

He said he hopes teens learn from this and think twice before vaping.

The 16-year-old who was arrested has been charged with two counts of trafficking marijuana, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Norman said more charges against other suspects are expected as the investigation continues.