GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A Graves County, Kentucky, man was arrested on a weapons charge Thursday after the sheriff's office says a search warrant uncovered three long guns in his home. Investigators say the man is a felon, and isn't allowed to possess firearms.
The man, 51-year-old Dusty R. Holder, was arrested after deputies carried out a search warrant at his home on Mountain Ridge Road around 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
In a news release about the arrest, the Graves County Sheriff's Office says deputies found methamphetamine and pipes used to smoke the drug in the home, along with the guns. Additionally, the sheriff's office says a child support warrant alleges he is $12,000 behind in child support payments.
Holder was arrested on charges of possession of firearms by a convicted felon, possession of methamphetamine on the second or subsequent offense, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
After his arrest, Holder was jailed in the Fulton County Jail.