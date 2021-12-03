CARLISLE COUNTY, KY — The Carlisle County Sheriff's Office says a 15-year-old student faces a second-degree terroristic threatening charge Friday after a threat was made against a school in the county.
The sheriff's office says it was notified about a "generalized threat" the student allegedly made against the school on Friday.
A school resource officer interviewed the student, and the sheriff's office says investigators determined that no specific person or date was mentioned in the alleged threat.
In a news release about the threat, Sheriff William Gilbert said the student is being charged with second-degree terroristic threatening "given the nature of the threat and the seriousness of the allegation."
The student's name has not been released because the teen is a minor.