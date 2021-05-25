LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky sheriff's office says a suspicious package sent to the home of U.S. Sen. Rand Paul appears to contain a non-toxic substance.
Paul tweeted that he takes any such “threats immensely seriously.”
I take these threats immensely seriously. As a repeated target of violence, it is reprehensible that Twitter allows C-list celebrities to encourage violence against me and my family. https://t.co/e1rQ6uwPdf— Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) May 24, 2021
The FBI says it's providing forensic and technical assistance in the investigation.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office says it was contacted by Capitol Police on Monday regarding a suspicious package delivered to the Kentucky Republican's home in Bowling Green.
The sheriff's office says the package was taken to the local fire department, and a preliminary analysis identified the substance as non-toxic.
Read more: https://bit.ly/3bTQGcS