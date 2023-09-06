WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN — Three people were arrested in Weakley County, Tennessee, after the sheriff's office says investigators found more than 42 grams of methamphetamine while carrying out a search warrant in Greenfield.
The Weakley County Sheriff's Office says deputies and agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Drug Enforcement Agency executed the search warrant on Wednesday.
Investigators claim they found the meth distributed among several baggies, along with items associated with drug use and some cash,
Three people — Kenneth "Snake" Allen, Gena Harris and Mary Mathis — were arrested and charged with drug-related offenses in connection to the search warrant.