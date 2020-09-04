GRAVES COUNTY, KY — The Graves County Sheriff's office is looking for a suspect from an April 2020 theft from a northern Graves County residence near the Hickory area.
The sheriff's department says they are looking for 30-year-old Jesse R. Davis. They say the theft investigation has led to an arrest warrant issued for Davis.
Deputies say Davis is reportedly living in the Boaz area of Graves County.
Anyone with information on where Davis might be should contact the Graves County Sheriff's Office at 270-247-4501.