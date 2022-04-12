MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Even as gas prices are dropping nationwide, the Marshall County Sheriff's Department is parking their cars instead of patrolling. The sheriff's office budgeted for gas last fiscal year, and now it's coming up short for a couple of reasons.
Sheriff Eddie McGuire says they have two months left in the budget, but the fiscal year ends in June, which leaves them a month short. He's parking patrol cars to cut fuel costs by 35%. The sheriff brought this up to county commissioners and Judge Executive Kevin Neal nearly a month ago in an email. He only got one response.
Commissioner Monti Collins says they need an official request from McGuire before they can even vote on a budget change. So, nothing is set in stone until it's voted on. The shortage in the fuel budget is attributed to extra patrolling after the Dec. 10 tornado and inflation. McGuire says those are both factors that can't be budgeted for. Typically, the sheriff's office budgets for one emergency.
"Just to be honest, we do have a reduced presence in the county right now," says McGuire.
By parking cars and monitoring high crime and traffic areas, McGuire is hoping to cut down the fuel costs to make up for budget coming up short.
"When they're sitting still with their cars off, I would rather them sit in high crime areas, areas where their presence can reduce the crime just by them being there. We try to do that as much as possible," says McGuire.
However, until there is an official request for a change in budget or voted on by the fiscal court, McGuire is taking steps to conserve fuel while he can.
"We have to cut fuel consumption on top of cut other services and other line items that way we can have some left to cover fuel if it still falls short even after our attempts to reduce driving," says McGuire.
The sheriff's office has its own fuel budget, which is separate from other county departments. They're also waiting on for a FEMA reimbursement, but McGuire doesn't know if they will get their money back before the end of the fiscal year in June.