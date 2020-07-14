McCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Sheriff's Department released more information about the high speed chase that ended in the arrest of a man early Monday morning.
Deputies say Monday around 3:50 a.m., Paducah 911 Center received a call from a woman saying she was being held against her will and was being physically assaulted in a vehicle. She was able to describe the vehicle before disconnecting.
Deputies say this information was relayed to the sheriff's department who quickly located the vehicle traveling on Lone Oak Road.
A deputy tried to pull the vehicle over for a traffic stop to investigate, but the driver refused to stop and fled from deputies. Deputies say they chased the vehicle and ultimately stopped in the Blandville Road and Childress Road area.
Deputies say the driver, 33-year-old Reginald Taylor of Peoria, Illinois, was arrested on multiple charges. The female who called for help was also found unharmed as well as two other people.
Deputies say an investigation found the car had been reported stolen in Atlanta, Georgia, and a search of the car found drugs and paraphernalia.
Taylor was lodged in the McCracken County Jail.
His charges include the following:
- Fleeing or evading police
- Receiving stolen property $10,000 or more
- Unlawful imprisonment (two counts)
- Operating on suspended or revoked license
- Possession of marijuana
- Possession of open alcoholic beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited
- Wanton endangerment