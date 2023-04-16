The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department is searching for 15-year-old Phillip "Nick" Manypenny after he was reported missing Saturday night.
The department says Phillip was last seen in the area of Woodville Road and Metropolis Lake Road, West Paducah around 6:00 p.m. Saturday.
Investigators say he is described as a white teen, standing approximately 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing 226 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, jeans, and black shoes.
The department asks anyone who has information that can help them find Phillip "Nick" Manypenny to contact the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department at 270-444-4719.