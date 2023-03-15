Missing Person

CARLISLE COUNTY, KY — Deputies with the Carlisle County Sheriff's Office are asking anyone with information on a missing, disabled man to call their office. 

According to a Wednesday release, 36-year-old Dustin Redmon was last seen around 11 p.m. on March 13. 

He is described as having an intellectual disability and a physical disability in his right hand and arm.

Deputies say he is believed to have left on an electric bicycle. A description of his clothing and possible destination are unknown. If you have information on Redomon's location, you are asked to call the Carlisle County Sheriff's Office at (270) 628-5420. 